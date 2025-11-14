movers image
November 14, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 14, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 91.13 0.65 0.71 75.5K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 77.53 0.21 0.27 34.9K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 88.87 0.19 0.21 12.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 281.50 -5.09 -1.78 75.5K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.03 -0.54 -0.62 4.7K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 111.27 -0.66 -0.59 1.2K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.26 -0.74 -0.49 52.4K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 230.98 -1.02 -0.44 12.0K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.76 -0.22 -0.42 129.7K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 152.32 -0.42 -0.28 18.8K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.78 -0.05 -0.13 508

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

