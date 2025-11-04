November 4, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 4, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 75.83 0.15 0.19 13.8K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 89.17 0.02 0.02 7.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 297.0900 -4.820 -1.60 56.8K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 239.6400 -2.540 -1.05 3.1K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.8600 -1.540 -1.00 3.5K
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.2800 -0.860 -0.98 46.0K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 112.7100 -0.880 -0.78 915
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 84.5213 -0.619 -0.73 47.8K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 143.5900 -0.860 -0.60 7.5K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.8900 -0.260 -0.50 107.7K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.6501 -0.180 -0.45 1.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$84.54-0.70%
Overview
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$112.72-0.77%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$87.34-0.91%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$51.91-0.46%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$152.86-1.00%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$297.20-1.56%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$75.68-%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$40.71-0.29%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$88.99-0.18%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
Not Available-%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
Not Available-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved