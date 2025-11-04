Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 4, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 75.83 0.15 0.19 13.8K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 89.17 0.02 0.02 7.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 297.0900 -4.820 -1.60 56.8K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 239.6400 -2.540 -1.05 3.1K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.8600 -1.540 -1.00 3.5K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.2800 -0.860 -0.98 46.0K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 112.7100 -0.880 -0.78 915 (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 84.5213 -0.619 -0.73 47.8K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 143.5900 -0.860 -0.60 7.5K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.8900 -0.260 -0.50 107.7K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.6501 -0.180 -0.45 1.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

