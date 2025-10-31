Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 31, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 240.95 7.20 3.08 10.0K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 303.43 3.04 1.01 38.1K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.75 0.26 0.29 148.2K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 114.57 0.25 0.21 2.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 143.13 -1.17 -0.82 69.3K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.70 -0.18 -0.45 2.3K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.02 -0.21 -0.41 165.1K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 76.20 -0.30 -0.40 8.0K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 154.23 -0.46 -0.30 3.8K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 89.50 -0.22 -0.25 14.1K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.07 -0.10 -0.12 1.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.