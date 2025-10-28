October 28, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 28, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 300.10 1.10 0.36 24.2K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 146.80 0.43 0.29 19.5K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 156.19 0.40 0.25 5.2K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 91.86 0.22 0.24 23.9K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.00 0.03 0.03 1.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.94 -0.34 -0.39 28.2K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 240.43 -0.65 -0.27 3.0K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.06 -0.16 -0.21 3.6K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.70 -0.04 -0.10 3.4K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.30 -0.03 -0.06 255.8K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 117.11 -0.05 -0.05 34.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

