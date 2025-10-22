Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 22, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 146.24 1.11 0.76 13.0K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.25 0.56 0.64 48.8K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 90.94 0.33 0.36 1.2K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.84 0.11 0.20 691.6K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.41 0.12 0.15 7.8K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.36 0.01 0.02 2.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 238.59 -0.58 -0.25 4.2K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 287.91 -0.43 -0.15 38.5K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 116.57 -0.08 -0.07 2.1K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 154.87 -0.01 -0.01 1.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.