October 22, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 22, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 146.24 1.11 0.76 13.0K
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.25 0.56 0.64 48.8K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 90.94 0.33 0.36 1.2K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.84 0.11 0.20 691.6K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.41 0.12 0.15 7.8K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.36 0.01 0.02 2.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 238.59 -0.58 -0.25 4.2K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 287.91 -0.43 -0.15 38.5K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 116.57 -0.08 -0.07 2.1K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 154.87 -0.01 -0.01 1.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$116.59-0.05%
Overview
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$87.240.63%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$52.830.19%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$154.87-0.01%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$287.84-0.17%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
Not Available-%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$42.360.02%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$90.50-0.12%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$146.470.93%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$238.59-0.24%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved