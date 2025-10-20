Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 20, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 287.04 2.03 0.71 44.8K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 235.66 1.24 0.52 2.5K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.33 0.45 0.51 702 (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.45 0.27 0.51 174.9K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.45 0.72 0.47 1.1K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 91.99 0.42 0.45 9.7K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.10 0.06 0.14 731 (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 143.41 0.14 0.09 9.5K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.02 0.04 0.04 38.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.7 -0.03 -0.04 13.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.