October 20, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 20, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 287.04 2.03 0.71 44.8K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 235.66 1.24 0.52 2.5K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.33 0.45 0.51 702
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.45 0.27 0.51 174.9K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.45 0.72 0.47 1.1K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 91.99 0.42 0.45 9.7K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.10 0.06 0.14 731
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 143.41 0.14 0.09 9.5K
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.02 0.04 0.04 38.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.7 -0.03 -0.04 13.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$88.420.61%
Overview
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
Not Available-%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$52.430.48%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$152.450.47%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$286.950.68%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$79.73-%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$42.100.14%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$91.990.46%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$143.410.10%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$235.540.48%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved