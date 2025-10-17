Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 17, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.04 0.28 0.54 802.6K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.72 0.44 0.51 93.3K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 92.10 0.21 0.22 20.4K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.90 0.30 0.19 24.6K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 78.80 0.12 0.15 24.6K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.82 0.05 0.11 1.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 283.11 -1.40 -0.50 91.0K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 141.73 -0.59 -0.42 77.3K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.87 -0.18 -0.21 6.5K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 114.12 -0.05 -0.05 8.1K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 232.36 -0.06 -0.03 5.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

