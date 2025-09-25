Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 25, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE: XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 78.88 0.36 0.45 97.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE: XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 275.67 -2.82 -1.02 68.8K (NYSE: XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 238.15 -1.45 -0.61 3.5K (NYSE: XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.70 -0.55 -0.37 23.0K (NYSE: XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.44 -0.13 -0.32 18.4K (NYSE: XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.72 -0.26 -0.30 29.0K (NYSE: XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.01 -0.38 -0.28 19.8K (NYSE: XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 86.02 -0.23 -0.27 48.6K (NYSE: XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.48 -0.13 -0.25 126.2K (NYSE: XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 117.22 -0.21 -0.18 1.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

