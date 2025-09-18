Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 18, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 274.87 3.44 1.26 60.3K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 243.00 1.43 0.59 2.0K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 119.40 0.57 0.47 2.9K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.80 0.66 0.43 17.3K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 90.13 0.14 0.15 76.5K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 54.14 0.06 0.11 205.0K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.99 -0.25 -0.32 11.9K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.15 -0.20 -0.24 63.5K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.00 -0.03 -0.08 2.5K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.11 -0.09 -0.07 4.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

