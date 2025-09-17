September 17, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 17, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.36 0.22 0.26 5.8K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.15 0.10 0.23 11.0K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.67 0.11 0.20 118.9K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.94 0.11 0.07 781
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.81 0.05 0.06 3.2K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 118.58 0.06 0.05 414
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 242.30 0.12 0.04 1.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 272.08 -0.29 -0.11 25.1K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.70 -0.08 -0.09 7.1K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.89 -0.04 -0.03 6.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

