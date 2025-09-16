Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 16, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 241.6700 0.970 0.40 8.7K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.5900 0.290 0.32 49.9K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 274.1000 0.780 0.28 12.5K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 119.1793 0.179 0.15 351 XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.4700 0.190 0.12 1.0K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.3400 0.040 0.09 1.8K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 90.9800 0.040 0.04 421 XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.4200 0.020 0.02 3.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.5623 -0.138 -0.17 9.4K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.8000 -0.130 -0.10 11.5K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.6300 -0.050 -0.10 92.4K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.