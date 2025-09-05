Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 5, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.40 2.76 1.05 22.2K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.98 0.22 0.52 16.9K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.06 0.33 0.39 38.2K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 91.67 0.35 0.38 4.3K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 235.62 0.46 0.19 8.2K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.50 0.07 0.05 8.6K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.65 0.01 0.01 12.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.38 -0.70 -0.79 185.6K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 54.00 -0.06 -0.12 248.3K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.38 -0.11 -0.08 1.7K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 114.00 -0.08 -0.08 1.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

