September 5, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 5, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.40 2.76 1.05 22.2K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.98 0.22 0.52 16.9K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.06 0.33 0.39 38.2K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 91.67 0.35 0.38 4.3K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 235.62 0.46 0.19 8.2K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.50 0.07 0.05 8.6K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.65 0.01 0.01 12.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.38 -0.70 -0.79 185.6K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 54.00 -0.06 -0.12 248.3K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.38 -0.11 -0.08 1.7K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 114.00 -0.08 -0.08 1.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$91.680.78%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
38.07
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$114.241.04%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$88.39-0.11%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
Not Available-%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$151.371.05%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$265.101.43%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
Not Available-%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$42.061.40%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$84.100.32%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$137.330.31%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$235.622.03%
