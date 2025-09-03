Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 3, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 112.2101 1.01 0.90 4.1K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 261.2300 1.43 0.55 28.4K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 230.2400 0.23 0.09 4.9K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 91.6100 0.02 0.02 2.4K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.6000 -0.92 -1.02 61.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.2501 -0.40 -0.50 7.2K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.1200 -0.44 -0.32 10.7K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.0900 -0.47 -0.32 11.7K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.4300 -0.16 -0.30 128.6K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 83.8600 -0.18 -0.22 7.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

