September 1, 2025

Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 1, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.80 0.17 0.20 1.6K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 90.00 0.10 0.11 12.6K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.31 0.05 0.06 1.8K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.87 0.02 0.03 86.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.5000 -1.040 -0.40 19.0K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 153.0200 -0.400 -0.27 2.0K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 111.4700 -0.140 -0.13 2.1K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.3718 -0.058 -0.05 9.4K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

