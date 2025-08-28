Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 28, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 153.86 0.71 0.46 1.6K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 92.51 0.36 0.39 9.2K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.91 0.13 0.24 149.8K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.22 0.25 0.18 6.3K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.90 0.13 0.16 10.1K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.35 0.13 0.14 13.4K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.32 0.04 0.04 1.5K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 264.55 0.10 0.03 20.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 111.07 -0.12 -0.11 143

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

