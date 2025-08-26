August 26, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 26, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.51 0.31 0.22 18.0K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.13 0.07 0.08 7.0K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.72 0.11 0.07 7.1K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 111.54 0.05 0.04 818
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.14 0.01 0.02 783
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 261.88 0.05 0.01 14.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.9700 -0.400 -0.46 22.8K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 232.1200 -0.510 -0.22 846
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.2100 -0.050 -0.10 62.9K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.0046 -0.065 -0.08 2.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

