August 20, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 20, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.271 0.191 0.22 11.7K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 230.050 0.200 0.08 1.8K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.640 0.040 0.07 50.4K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.830 0.070 0.05 15.1K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 86.110 0.030 0.03 7.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.52 -0.23 -0.28 29.5K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 261.03 -0.59 -0.23 22.8K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.58 -0.09 -0.22 1.7K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 109.98 -0.20 -0.19 1.6K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.32 -0.04 -0.03 14.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

