Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 18, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.63 0.42 0.30 21.2K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.43 0.10 0.24 985 XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.08 0.06 0.07 1.6K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.65 0.03 0.03 7.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 228.45 -0.59 -0.26 286 XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.36 -0.10 -0.20 44.8K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.22 -0.48 -0.19 14.8K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.50 -0.06 -0.08 35.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.