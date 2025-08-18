August 18, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 18, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.63 0.42 0.30 21.2K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.43 0.10 0.24 985
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.08 0.06 0.07 1.6K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.65 0.03 0.03 7.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 228.45 -0.59 -0.26 286
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.36 -0.10 -0.20 44.8K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.22 -0.48 -0.19 14.8K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.50 -0.06 -0.08 35.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

