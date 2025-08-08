Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 8, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.81 0.42 0.49 19.0K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.59 0.22 0.42 58.2K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 129.46 0.45 0.34 16.9K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 264.00 0.71 0.26 11.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.42 0.18 0.21 2.2K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.09 0.18 0.20 977 XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.96 0.25 0.16 1.3K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 86.60 0.05 0.05 2.8K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 223.50 0.11 0.04 3.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 107.204 -0.066 -0.07 1.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

