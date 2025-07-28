Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 28, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.85 0.75 0.86 98.2K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 226.13 1.26 0.56 8.2K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 262.99 1.00 0.38 48.3K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 155.40 0.41 0.26 7.2K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 107.85 0.23 0.21 1.7K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.70 0.18 0.21 19.3K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.85 0.06 0.14 839

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.31 -0.19 -0.24 1.7K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.39 -0.09 -0.07 7.0K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 92.32 -0.05 -0.06 1.2K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.42 -0.02 -0.04 79.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

