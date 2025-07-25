Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 25, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 223.7000 0.900 0.40 4.0K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.1182 0.358 0.26 7.5K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.4900 0.190 0.22 1.2K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.6100 0.180 0.20 25.9K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.1400 0.070 0.13 112.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.4700 0.110 0.13 959 XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 261.4800 0.090 0.03 28.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 108.21 -0.42 -0.39 652 XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.70 -0.09 -0.22 1.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.