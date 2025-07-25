July 25, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 25, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 223.7000 0.900 0.40 4.0K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.1182 0.358 0.26 7.5K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.4900 0.190 0.22 1.2K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.6100 0.180 0.20 25.9K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.1400 0.070 0.13 112.1K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.4700 0.110 0.13 959
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 261.4800 0.090 0.03 28.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 108.21 -0.42 -0.39 652
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.70 -0.09 -0.22 1.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$108.21-0.39%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$87.580.17%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$53.150.15%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$261.560.07%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$81.30-0.07%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$42.820.07%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$84.510.25%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$135.940.13%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$223.700.40%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved