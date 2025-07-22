July 22, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 22, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 108.0800 0.47 0.43 1.4K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 84.3000 0.28 0.33 2.6K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.5499 0.16 0.30 80.8K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.1100 0.11 0.26 344
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 223.5700 0.35 0.15 1.4K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.8800 0.22 0.14 1.4K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 131.2300 0.14 0.10 3.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.55 -0.33 -0.41 2.9K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.94 -0.13 -0.16 17.6K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 90.55 -0.13 -0.15 156
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 260.94 -0.29 -0.12 11.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

