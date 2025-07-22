Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 22, 2025

Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLC
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|108.0800
|0.47
|0.43
|1.4K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|84.3000
|0.28
|0.33
|2.6K
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|52.5499
|0.16
|0.30
|80.8K
|XLRE
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|42.1100
|0.11
|0.26
|344
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|223.5700
|0.35
|0.15
|1.4K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|150.8800
|0.22
|0.14
|1.4K
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|131.2300
|0.14
|0.10
|3.3K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|80.55
|-0.33
|-0.41
|2.9K
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|84.94
|-0.13
|-0.16
|17.6K
|XLB
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|90.55
|-0.13
|-0.15
|156
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|260.94
|-0.29
|-0.12
|11.1K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
