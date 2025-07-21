July 21, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 21, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 106.7000 0.51 0.48 21.2K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.0400 0.20 0.47 4.7K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 223.0000 0.83 0.37 4.9K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 90.5400 0.32 0.35 5.4K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.7600 0.30 0.19 2.2K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.1000 0.14 0.16 43.3K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 83.8800 0.13 0.15 14.5K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 132.0200 0.18 0.13 8.6K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.5701 0.03 0.05 96.0K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 260.70 -0.19 -0.08 96.2K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.87 -0.02 -0.03 5.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

