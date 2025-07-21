Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 21, 2025

Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLC
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|106.7000
|0.51
|0.48
|21.2K
|XLRE
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|42.0400
|0.20
|0.47
|4.7K
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|223.0000
|0.83
|0.37
|4.9K
|XLB
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|90.5400
|0.32
|0.35
|5.4K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|151.7600
|0.30
|0.19
|2.2K
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|86.1000
|0.14
|0.16
|43.3K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|83.8800
|0.13
|0.15
|14.5K
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|132.0200
|0.18
|0.13
|8.6K
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|52.5701
|0.03
|0.05
|96.0K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|260.70
|-0.19
|-0.08
|96.2K
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|80.87
|-0.02
|-0.03
|5.6K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
