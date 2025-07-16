Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 16, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.6200 0.74 0.49 2.6K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.8799 0.23 0.44 351.9K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 133.1300 0.53 0.39 9.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.2000 0.13 0.16 4.3K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.0100 0.13 0.14 61.2K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 257.9700 0.06 0.02 11.7K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.0000 0.01 0.01 1.4K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 218.7 -0.37 -0.17 808

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

