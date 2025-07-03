July 3, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 3, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 254.71 1.09 0.42 12.7K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 148.68 0.52 0.35 3.0K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.78 0.16 0.30 307.6K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 220.66 0.65 0.29 4.1K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 91.59 0.16 0.17 2.7K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.60 0.24 0.17 10.1K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 107.58 0.13 0.12 3.4K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.95 0.02 0.02 39.4K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.21 -0.02 -0.03 4.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

