Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 1, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.99 0.18 0.21 92.8K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.92 0.11 0.12 7.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 215.1000 -2.230 -1.03 6.3K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.4100 -0.380 -0.29 4.3K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 252.6000 -0.630 -0.25 34.5K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.2400 -0.130 -0.25 62.7K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 108.3279 -0.202 -0.19 1.4K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 147.2900 -0.230 -0.16 2.6K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.3700 -0.050 -0.13 1.6K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.6100 -0.050 -0.07 49.6K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.9600 -0.010 -0.02 4.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.