June 16, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 16, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 241.00 1.83 0.76 13.9K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 103.35 0.77 0.75 6.2K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.33 0.37 0.74 141.5K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 143.32 0.67 0.46 3.2K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.54 0.41 0.30 2.6K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.20 0.24 0.29 820
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.65 0.23 0.28 9.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.5 -0.6 -0.69 739.5K

