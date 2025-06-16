Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 16, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 241.00 1.83 0.76 13.9K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 103.35 0.77 0.75 6.2K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.33 0.37 0.74 141.5K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 143.32 0.67 0.46 3.2K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.54 0.41 0.30 2.6K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.20 0.24 0.29 820 XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.65 0.23 0.28 9.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.5 -0.6 -0.69 739.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.