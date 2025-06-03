Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 3, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 83.35 1.17 1.42 92.9K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 82.61 0.01 0.01 30.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 101.50 -0.40 -0.40 2.0K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.54 -0.31 -0.36 2.2K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.88 -0.10 -0.20 56.2K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.74 -0.14 -0.17 1.2K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 214.02 -0.28 -0.14 1.8K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 142.46 -0.18 -0.13 3.1K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 132.60 -0.12 -0.10 10.9K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 232.92 -0.03 -0.02 41.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

