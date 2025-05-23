Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 23, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.7200 0.620 0.77 51.0K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.5988 0.299 0.36 132.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 224.65 -4.69 -2.05 81.0K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 208.25 -4.31 -2.03 23.3K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 49.51 -0.72 -1.44 819.4K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 139.42 -1.87 -1.33 15.8K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 80.97 -0.76 -0.93 167.7K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 99.74 -0.91 -0.91 10.1K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.09 -0.78 -0.91 4.1K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 129.90 -0.65 -0.50 64.0K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.45 -0.18 -0.45 8.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

