May 23, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 23, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.7200 0.620 0.77 51.0K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.5988 0.299 0.36 132.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 224.65 -4.69 -2.05 81.0K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 208.25 -4.31 -2.03 23.3K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 49.51 -0.72 -1.44 819.4K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 139.42 -1.87 -1.33 15.8K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 80.97 -0.76 -0.93 167.7K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 99.74 -0.91 -0.91 10.1K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.09 -0.78 -0.91 4.1K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 129.90 -0.65 -0.50 64.0K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.45 -0.18 -0.45 8.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

