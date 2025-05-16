Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 16, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 131.0900 0.63 0.48 35.5K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.3200 0.33 0.40 2.0K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.4899 0.32 0.37 603 XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 216.4300 0.80 0.37 4.7K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.8800 0.27 0.31 67.6K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 142.6000 0.44 0.30 2.4K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.3500 0.07 0.13 69.5K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 101.2200 0.13 0.12 28.1K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 234.7500 0.30 0.12 120.5K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.2000 0.06 0.07 11.2K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.5200 0.03 0.07 1.0K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

