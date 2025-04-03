April 3, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 3, 2025

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 198.90 -10.63 -5.08 109.5K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.50 -4.63 -4.92 258.5K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 193.54 -9.77 -4.81 29.2K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 48.27 -1.89 -3.77 513.1K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 128.21 -4.84 -3.64 14.1K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 84.20 -2.81 -3.23 11.9K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 94.00 -2.85 -2.95 28.6K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.35 -1.20 -1.48 337.5K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.53 -0.55 -1.31 1.4K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 143.30 -1.00 -0.70 17.7K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 79.17 -0.25 -0.32 134.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.






© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

