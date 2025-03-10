Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 10, 2025

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 214.53 -4.01 -1.84 69.8K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 132.08 -2.17 -1.62 3.3K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 202.37 -3.30 -1.61 4.6K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 98.73 -1.56 -1.56 1.3K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 48.40 -0.72 -1.47 544.8K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.81 -1.01 -1.16 1.5K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 148.21 -1.07 -0.72 10.7K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 76.92 -0.37 -0.48 9.6K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.32 -0.15 -0.36 3.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.70 -0.16 -0.20 32.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

