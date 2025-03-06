March 6, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 6, 2025

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 217.58 -3.99 -1.81 19.4K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 49.70 -0.51 -1.02 255.6K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 209.31 -2.10 -1.00 364
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 76.95 -0.54 -0.70 5.5K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 148.93 -0.75 -0.51 4.3K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 43.20 -0.22 -0.51 1.2K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.06 -0.38 -0.47 1.6K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.34 -0.36 -0.43 13.3K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.84 -0.20 -0.23 326

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

