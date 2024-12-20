December 20, 2024 8:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 20, 2024

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.15 0.87 0.63 28.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 223.5200 -4.810 -2.11 19.4K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 229.6500 -2.840 -1.23 59.0K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 96.4000 -1.030 -1.06 2.5K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 131.5000 -0.770 -0.59 51.7K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 74.9372 -0.293 -0.39 8.0K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 47.6484 -0.152 -0.32 103.5K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.5000 -0.160 -0.21 946
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.0000 -0.060 -0.15 4.9K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 83.2800 -0.040 -0.05 35.2K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 84.5000 -0.030 -0.04 1.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

