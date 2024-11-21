Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 21, 2024

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 49.8000 0.260 0.52 138.3K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 139.5500 0.600 0.43 1.7 million XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.3600 0.140 0.17 2.4K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 215.0000 0.380 0.17 280 XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 143.0900 0.210 0.14 8.5K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 231.3500 0.220 0.09 27.1K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 43.5000 0.030 0.06 451 XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.5392 0.049 0.06 3.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 96.22 -0.12 -0.13 27.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

