12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC) shares increased by 28.2% to $5.68 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EPRX) stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.4 million.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $25.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.6 million.

Elutia (NASDAQ: ELUT) shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) stock moved upwards by 7.48% to $11.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) shares rose 6.44% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) stock declined by 22.5% to $1.83 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) stock fell 20.08% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ: BIAF) stock declined by 14.48% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares declined by 6.88% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 6.74% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) stock decreased by 5.98% to $8.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $641.2 million.

