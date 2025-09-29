12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) shares moved upwards by 79.1% to $1.61 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ: FGL) stock moved upwards by 16.72% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ: LBGJ) shares rose 8.16% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) stock moved upwards by 5.99% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.
- Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) shares increased by 5.36% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGL) stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
Losers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 12.2% to $3.88 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
- Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) stock declined by 9.17% to $33.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ: ELWS) stock decreased by 6.6% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ: FGI) stock fell 5.6% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- SOS (NYSE: SOS) shares declined by 5.45% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares declined by 5.37% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
