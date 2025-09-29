12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) shares moved upwards by 79.1% to $1.61 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

Losers

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 12.2% to $3.88 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.

(NYSE: SOS) shares declined by 5.45% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares declined by 5.37% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.

