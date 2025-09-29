12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) shares rose 18.8% to $2.65 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.7 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) stock increased by 14.03% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ: SMTK) shares moved upwards by 10.25% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock rose 5.71% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ: LINK) shares increased by 5.53% to $12.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 million.
Losers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares decreased by 10.0% to $2.88 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $948.2 million.
- JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) stock decreased by 5.02% to $47.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ: CCTG) shares decreased by 5.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ: MIGI) shares declined by 4.09% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- The Growhub (NASDAQ: TGHL) stock declined by 3.58% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) shares fell 3.02% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
