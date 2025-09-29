12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK) shares increased by 196.1% to $0.79 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

Sable Offshore (NYSE: SOC) shares increased by 7.31% to $19.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

PTL (NASDAQ: PTLE) shares moved upwards by 6.87% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Stak (NASDAQ: STAK) shares increased by 6.64% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ: MIND) shares increased by 5.13% to $8.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE: WTTR) shares increased by 4.95% to $11.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) stock decreased by 7.4% to $15.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) shares declined by 5.08% to $30.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.

Uni-Fuels Holdings (NASDAQ: UFG) stock decreased by 4.83% to $7.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.0 million.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares decreased by 3.85% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.

Heidmar Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: HMR) stock decreased by 3.56% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock declined by 3.07% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

