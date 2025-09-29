10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.00 $42.7K 3.7K 1.1K BHVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $38.6K 1.0K 749 TVTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $229.3K 2.0K 605 VRDN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $18.00 $30.0K 1 500 WGS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $110.00 $312.0K 1 490 ENTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.50 $50.4K 1.4K 335 CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $68.0K 70.8K 334 KURA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.00 $27.2K 946 248 ARCT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.00 $61.6K 459 80 VRTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $380.00 $50.6K 384 59

• Regarding ALT (NASDAQ: ALT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 3727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BHVN (NYSE: BHVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 109 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TVTX (NASDAQ: TVTX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 109 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 441 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $229.3K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 2028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRDN (NASDAQ: VRDN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WGS (NASDAQ: WGS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 325 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $312.0K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENTA (NASDAQ: ENTA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNC (NYSE: CNC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 473 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 70849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KURA (NASDAQ: KURA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARCT (NASDAQ: ARCT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $782.0 per contract. There were 459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRTX (NASDAQ: VRTX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $1745.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

