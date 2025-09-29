12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) shares rose 116.3% to $1.35 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock moved upwards by 42.94% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $156.6 million.
- Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ: ENTA) stock increased by 42.27% to $11.24. The company's market cap stands at $168.8 million.
- Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares rose 36.16% to $93.81. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares moved upwards by 35.65% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DWTX) shares increased by 33.87% to $7.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
Losers
- MoonLake (NASDAQ: MLTX) shares declined by 89.3% to $6.61 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Kala Bio (NASDAQ: KALA) shares fell 89.3% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 million.
- IO Biotech (NASDAQ: IOBT) stock decreased by 78.13% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.0 million.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) stock decreased by 50.48% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $178.5 million.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares fell 29.54% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $436.0 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ: BIAF) shares declined by 23.17% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
