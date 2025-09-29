September 29, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares increased by 32.2% to $8.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • Amber International (NASDAQ: AMBR) shares rose 11.33% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $322.2 million.
  • LQR House (NASDAQ: YHC) stock rose 8.07% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ: VSME) stock moved upwards by 6.79% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) stock increased by 6.55% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT) shares increased by 6.28% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Losers

  • Kore Group Holdings (NYSE: KORE) shares declined by 20.9% to $2.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) stock fell 6.35% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ: SJ) shares declined by 5.18% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ: BLMZ) stock fell 5.14% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ: STFS) shares decreased by 4.79% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • PSQ Holdings (NYSE: PSQH) shares decreased by 4.52% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

