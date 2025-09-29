12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares increased by 32.2% to $8.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- Amber International (NASDAQ: AMBR) shares rose 11.33% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $322.2 million.
- LQR House (NASDAQ: YHC) stock rose 8.07% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ: VSME) stock moved upwards by 6.79% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) stock increased by 6.55% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT) shares increased by 6.28% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
Losers
- Kore Group Holdings (NYSE: KORE) shares declined by 20.9% to $2.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) stock fell 6.35% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ: SJ) shares declined by 5.18% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ: BLMZ) stock fell 5.14% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ: STFS) shares decreased by 4.79% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- PSQ Holdings (NYSE: PSQH) shares decreased by 4.52% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BBGIBeasley Broadcast Group Inc
$5.40-6.35%
BLMZHarrison Global Holdings Inc
$0.1902-5.14%
DRCTDirect Digital Holdings Inc
$0.36208.38%
KOREKore Group Holdings Inc
$2.00-20.9%
PSQHPSQ Holdings Inc
$1.98-1.98%
SCORcomScore Inc
$7.5323.0%
SJScienjoy Holding Corp
$0.5500-5.17%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.2138-7.04%
VSMEVS Media Holdings Ltd
$2.656.00%
WIMIWiMi Hologram Cloud Inc
$4.937.64%
YHCLQR House Inc
$0.88899.97%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: