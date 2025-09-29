12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DWTX) stock moved upwards by 80.1% to $9.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

(NASDAQ: DWTX) stock moved upwards by 80.1% to $9.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) stock rose 38.03% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

(NASDAQ: RDHL) stock rose 38.03% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares increased by 37.4% to $94.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.

(NASDAQ: MRUS) shares increased by 37.4% to $94.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock moved upwards by 34.43% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $156.6 million.

(NASDAQ: ZURA) stock moved upwards by 34.43% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $156.6 million. Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares moved upwards by 26.54% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.

(NASDAQ: PSTV) shares moved upwards by 26.54% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million. Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AVTX) shares increased by 24.99% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.0 million.

Losers

MoonLake (NASDAQ: MLTX) stock decreased by 87.6% to $7.67 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

(NASDAQ: MLTX) stock decreased by 87.6% to $7.67 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. IO Biotech (NASDAQ: IOBT) shares declined by 81.65% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million.

(NASDAQ: IOBT) shares declined by 81.65% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) stock declined by 55.59% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $178.5 million.

(NASDAQ: APLT) stock declined by 55.59% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $178.5 million. Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) stock fell 35.04% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $436.0 million.

(NASDAQ: LRMR) stock fell 35.04% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $436.0 million. Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares fell 19.32% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.0 million.

(NASDAQ: CLLS) shares fell 19.32% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.0 million. Celularity (NASDAQ: CELU) shares fell 15.56% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.