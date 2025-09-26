12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ: ENTA) stock rose 15.6% to $9.13 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.6 million.

OSR Holdings (NASDAQ: OSRH) shares rose 15.42% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) stock moved upwards by 6.76% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) stock moved upwards by 6.71% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $259.0 million.

Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ: ADVB) shares moved upwards by 6.54% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Kindly MD (NASDAQ: NAKA) stock rose 6.08% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $473.9 million.

Losers

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares declined by 15.3% to $1.05 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.

Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ: ZYBT) stock fell 8.7% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $142.1 million.

Onconetix (NASDAQ: ONCO) shares decreased by 6.24% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) shares decreased by 6.0% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Evaxion (NASDAQ: EVAX) stock declined by 5.95% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ: SKYE) stock declined by 5.8% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.5 million.

