12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ: TRSG) shares increased by 14.4% to $1.59 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ: LWLG) stock increased by 8.93% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $508.6 million.
- Myseum (NASDAQ: MYSE) shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock rose 5.09% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.9 million.
- Saiheat (NASDAQ: SAIH) shares moved upwards by 4.35% to $10.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) stock rose 4.01% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
Losers
- Maris Tech (NASDAQ: MTEK) shares decreased by 30.1% to $2.93 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.
- Movano (NASDAQ: MOVE) stock fell 11.6% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ: SLNH) stock fell 10.55% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $95.9 million.
- Platinum Analytics Cayman (NASDAQ: PLTS) stock declined by 6.26% to $16.03. The company's market cap stands at $214.0 million.
- Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) shares fell 4.96% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ: SOBR) shares fell 4.19% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
