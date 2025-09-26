12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ: TRSG) shares increased by 14.4% to $1.59 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Losers

Maris Tech (NASDAQ: MTEK) shares decreased by 30.1% to $2.93 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ: SOBR) shares fell 4.19% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

