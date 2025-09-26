10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $75.00 $61.8K 28 2.5K SUIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $27.5K 337 1.6K DEFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $55.5K 4.0K 884 KKR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $145.00 $74.1K 8.1K 641 DAVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $210.00 $28.3K 45 603 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $145.00 $120.6K 22.5K 556 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $300.9K 14.5K 371 TOST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $41.00 $48.6K 1.1K 123 BULL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $20.00 $28.7K 56 100 SPGI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $500.00 $72.8K 7 95

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ: AFRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.8K, with a price of $454.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SUIG (NASDAQ: SUIG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DEFT (NASDAQ: DEFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 476 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 854 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KKR (NYSE: KKR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 109 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 8197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAVE (NASDAQ: DAVE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1770.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ (NYSE: XYZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 476 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.6K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 22564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ: HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 164 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.9K, with a price of $1835.0 per contract. There were 14563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOST (NYSE: TOST), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 1176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL (NASDAQ: BULL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPGI (NYSE: SPGI), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 145 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.8K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

