12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

GDEV (NASDAQ: GDEV) shares moved upwards by 24.5% to $25.45 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $370.0 million.

(NASDAQ: GDEV) shares moved upwards by 24.5% to $25.45 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $370.0 million. Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) stock moved upwards by 21.39% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 million.

(NASDAQ: CDLX) stock moved upwards by 21.39% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 million. Etoiles Capital Group (NASDAQ: EFTY) stock increased by 16.51% to $14.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million.

(NASDAQ: EFTY) stock increased by 16.51% to $14.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million. Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ: BLMZ) stock increased by 16.38% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ: BLMZ) stock increased by 16.38% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. QMMM Holdings (NASDAQ: QMMM) stock moved upwards by 16.0% to $116.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.

(NASDAQ: QMMM) stock moved upwards by 16.0% to $116.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. Darkiris (NASDAQ: DKI) shares rose 15.25% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $163.0 million.

Losers

Smart Digital Group (NASDAQ: SDM) shares declined by 85.9% to $1.92 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $363.7 million.

(NASDAQ: SDM) shares declined by 85.9% to $1.92 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $363.7 million. Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ: CPOP) stock fell 55.16% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.

(NASDAQ: CPOP) stock fell 55.16% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million. Kuke Music Hldg (NYSE: KUKE) stock decreased by 36.78% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.

(NYSE: KUKE) stock decreased by 36.78% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million. Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) stock decreased by 21.43% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(AMEX:MITQ) stock decreased by 21.43% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock decreased by 12.47% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ: KRKR) stock decreased by 12.47% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today. VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ: VSME) shares declined by 12.09% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.