12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) stock moved upwards by 108.1% to $6.83 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ: APLT) shares moved upwards by 65.7% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million. bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ: BIAF) stock increased by 58.21% to $5.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

(NASDAQ: CRNX) shares increased by 27.48% to $45.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) shares moved upwards by 25.51% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

Losers

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares declined by 28.1% to $1.1 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

(NASDAQ: SNGX) stock fell 25.93% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC) stock decreased by 24.31% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

(NASDAQ: ZYBT) stock fell 21.67% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.1 million. PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) stock declined by 17.35% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.8 million.

(NASDAQ: PEPG) stock declined by 17.35% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.8 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) stock decreased by 16.62% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

