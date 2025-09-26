September 26, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ: FOFO) stock moved upwards by 43.0% to $42.53 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $198.2 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares increased by 40.85% to $6.93. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) shares moved upwards by 38.56% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • JFB Construction (NASDAQ: JFB) stock rose 28.65% to $6.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ: AREB) shares increased by 28.58% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Complete Solaria (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock moved upwards by 20.85% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.

Losers

  • Founder Group (NASDAQ: FGL) stock declined by 25.5% to $0.69 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) stock decreased by 24.56% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.5 million.
  • Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) shares fell 22.33% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) stock declined by 17.52% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) shares decreased by 16.6% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ: ANPA) stock fell 16.23% to $29.41. The company's market cap stands at $438.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

