12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ: FOFO) stock moved upwards by 43.0% to $42.53 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $198.2 million.

(NASDAQ: AREB) shares increased by 28.58% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. Complete Solaria (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock moved upwards by 20.85% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.

Losers

Founder Group (NASDAQ: FGL) stock declined by 25.5% to $0.69 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

(NASDAQ: BNRG) shares decreased by 16.6% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ: ANPA) stock fell 16.23% to $29.41. The company's market cap stands at $438.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.