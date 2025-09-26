12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ: BLMZ) stock moved upwards by 20.8% to $0.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Losers

Kuke Music Hldg (NYSE: KUKE) stock decreased by 34.8% to $0.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.

(NASDAQ: TGL) shares declined by 4.63% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) shares decreased by 4.59% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

