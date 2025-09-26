September 26, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ: BLMZ) stock moved upwards by 20.8% to $0.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • EPWK Holdings (NASDAQ: EPWK) stock moved upwards by 7.74% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • Smart Digital Group (NASDAQ: SDM) stock moved upwards by 7.27% to $14.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.7 million.
  • Gamehaus Holdings (NASDAQ: GMHS) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) stock rose 6.3% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 million.
  • Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK) shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

Losers

  • Kuke Music Hldg (NYSE: KUKE) stock decreased by 34.8% to $0.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ: CPOP) stock decreased by 12.2% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.
  • Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ: HAO) shares decreased by 7.04% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock decreased by 6.64% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.
  • Treasure Global (NASDAQ: TGL) shares declined by 4.63% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) shares decreased by 4.59% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

